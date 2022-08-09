“Money Harmony” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Money Harmony: A Road Map for Individuals and Couples” co-written by Olivia Mellan and Sherry Christie has been published in Persian.

Seyyed Mohammad-Baqer Gharavi Nakhjavani is the translator of the book published by Yazda.

The book intends to teach individuals and couples to resolve money conflicts and achieve the happiness they want.

Why are we so irrational about money? Time after time, it heads the list as the source of conflict and discontent between us and our loved ones.

The truth is, early money messages and childhood vows, money myths and gender differences all sway what we think and do - or don’t do - as adults.

In “Money Harmony”, you’ll learn how to feel calmer, more secure and more fulfilled in your financial life, whether you’re single or in a relationship.

With humor and compassion, simple exercises and money dialogues, Olivia Mellan and Sherry Christie teach you how to cultivate a relationship with money that reflects your true values and integrity, and frees you of money anxiety to enjoy the happiness you’ve earned.

Mellan is an American therapist and consultant, specializing in money conflict resolution.

Since 1982, she has been a leader in the field of money psychology. She is the author or co-author (with Sherry Christie) of five books about money and relationships.

She is also a monthly columnist for Investment Advisor magazine. She has been interviewed frequently on The TODAY Show, Oprah and ABC’s 20-20, as well as on nationwide TV, radio and in the print media.

In 2006, Investment Advisor magazine named her one of the top 25 leaders who had the most influence on the financial advisor industry.

Christie has always been a writer—first for a New York magazine, then at an advertising agency, and eventually as an owner of her own freelance financial writing business. Her side gig in the interim was writing a novel about ancient Rome.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of “Money Harmony” co-written by Olivia Mellan and Sherry Christie.

MMS/YAW