Crafts exhibit arranged in commemoration of Ashura

TEHRAN–A handicrafts exhibition is scheduled to be held in the city of Robat Karim, Tehran province to mark the Shia holy day of Ashura, the city’s tourism chief has said.

Handmade works by Iranian artisans in the fields of glass cutting, glass painting, semi-precious stones, woodwork, mosaics, and inlays will be displayed at the exhibition, Hamid Karimi explained on Wednesday.

The exhibit aims at introducing and promoting art and culture related to Ashura, the official added.

The exhibition, which is planned to be held in a historical caravanserai, will be running from August 16 to September 1, he noted.

In the year 680 CE on Ashura, the tenth day of the lunar month of Muharram, Imam Hussein (AS) and 72 of his loyal companions were martyred in a battle against the forces of the oppressive Umayyad dynasty.

The commemoration of the battle of Karbala on the day of Ashura (literally meaning 10th as the battle took place on the 10th day of Muharram) and the epic passion and courage of Imam Hussein (AS) and his 72 loyal companions who were all martyred (in 680 CE) is annually honored by Iranians.

