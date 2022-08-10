Niavaran palace complex launches audio guide service

TEHRAN—Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex has launched an audio guide service and facility app for its visitors.

The new service is aimed at providing auditory material on historical buildings, monuments, and objects displayed at museums of the [palace] complex, which is located in northern Iran, Mehr reported on Wednesday.

The guide covers six museums and their objects as well as narrations of historical events from the Qajar to the Pahlavi era, the report said.

Upon entering the complex or during the visit, visitors can use the device in two ways; by installing a relevant application on their mobile phones, or by taking a scan of QR codes installed along the way.

The audio guide helps sightseers to visit and enjoy tourist attractions and museums of this complex at their own pace. It will be equipped in the English language soon. Furthermore, Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex launched a series of virtual tours through technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) earlier this year.

Covering an area of about eleven hectares, the complex is composed of several landmark buildings, museums, and monuments constructed in the 19th and 20th centuries during the Pahlavi and late Qajar eras.

The history of the palace complex stretches back to about 280 years ago when Fath-Ali Shah of the Qajar Dynasty ordered a summer residence to be built over the then countryside area of the capital. The two-story Ahmad-Shahi pavilion is one of the highlights of the complex.

The main palace of the complex was originally erected for royal ceremonies and gatherings. However, it later turned into a residence of Mohammad Reza Shah, and his family.

With an area of 9,000 square meters, the palace is entirely adorned with magnificent plasterwork, mirror work, and tile work. Its architecture boasts a blend of pre-and post-Islamic arts.

Its beautifully decorated and fully furnished interior features loads of artworks, such as precious paintings and sculptures by Iranian and foreign artists.

