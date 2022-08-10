Exhibit to offer glimpses of lesser-seen destinations

TEHRAN– A photo exhibit in Tehran is arranged to put on show a collection of surprising and lesser-seen travel destinations from every corner of Iran.

Works by 35 photographers have been selected for the exhibition, which will be held in the Iranian Art Garden Museum from August 11 to 16, according to organizers.

Scenic deserts, star-filled skies, lakes, lush jungles, flower gardens, snow-capped mountains, and magnificent ruins are amongst their works, to name a few.

Over the past couple of years, many travel insiders and landscape photographers have sought to devote much more attention to off-the-beaten tracks, the ones which are generally lesser-known to potential sightseers and vacationers.

Currently, an increasing number of travelers are looking for something different, such as spending a day in the tranquil countryside, picking fresh fruits, watching rice grow, fishing by the seaside, eating traditional dishes, or even staying with locals. To put it in other words, many urban residents tend to choose rural tourism to enjoy a slow-paced lifestyle that resembles something like ‘the Internet + countryside.’

Experts believe that the growth of the local economy is the ultimate goal of the rise and development of the rural tourism industry, but in the long run, to enable the long-term development of the rural tourism industry, the health maintenance and growth of environmental capacity is very important.

AM