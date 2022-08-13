Supervising power consumption to be intensified in Tehran

TEHRAN- Power Distribution Company of Tehran announced that supervising the electricity consumption in the administrative buildings and bank branches of the city is intensified from Saturday.

According to the previous announcement and in order to control the expenses of the administrative subscribers, in accordance with the approval of the cabinet, from today, Saturday, the status of electricity consumption of the capital’s administrative buildings and branches of banks will be monitored in a special way, the company said in a statement.

After the monitoring of the banks, the high-consuming banks that have not reduced their consumption by at least 30 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, will be dealt with in accordance with the legal authority, the statement said.

Over the past decade, constant temperature rising and the significant decrease in rainfalls across Iran have put the country in a hard situation regarding electricity supply during peak consumption periods.

Iran's Power Generation, Distribution, and Transmission Company (known as Tavanir) has previously announced that the company is implementing a variety of programs for managing the situation and preventing blackouts in the country.

MA/MA