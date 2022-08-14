Commodities worth $377m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), 1,974,403 tons of commodities worth $377million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange traded on its metals and minerals trading floor 1.701 million tons of commodities valued at almost $237 million

On this floor, the IME sold 762,102 tons of cement, 583,000 tons of iron ore, 236,375 tons of steel, 55,000 tons of sponge iron, 62,505 tons of zinc, 5,475 tons of aluminum, 700 tons of copper, 30 tons of precious metals concentrate and 50 kg of gold bars.

Furthermore, the IME witnessed on both domestic and export rings of its oil and petrochemical trading floor 264,614 tons of commodities worth more than $136 million.

Commodities traded on this floor included 53,988 tons of polymeric products, 108,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 18,000 tons of lube cut, 21,011 tons of chemicals, 500 tons of sulfur, and 3,629 tons of base oil, 235 tons of insulation, and 57,710 tons of bitumen.

The IME also traded within the same week 7,806 tons of commodities on its side market.

The value of trades at the Iran Mercantile Exchange rose 102 percent, and the volume of trades at the exchange increased 128 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), which was the highest level of growth in the history of the exchange since its establishment.

Statistical data show that in the past year, in addition to new records in the volume and value of trades of different products, 10 major records in total value and physical market trades were registered. In a way that besides the total value of trades, the volume and value of physical market trades, the volume, and value of industrial products and petrochemicals trades, the value of oil products trades, and the volume and value of side market trades all hit records.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

