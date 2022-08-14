Iranian students grab colorful medals at mathematical competition

TEHRAN – The students of Sharif University of Technology won three gold, one silver, and one bronze medal in the 29th International Mathematical Competition (IMC 2022).

The Iranian Mathematical Olympiad team ranked 8th in the 63rd International Mathematical Olympiad which was held in July in Oslo, Norway. The event took place in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, from August 1 to 7.

The IMC competition is the most prestigious international mathematics competition at the college student level, and every year teams from the world's top universities attend this competition.

Soroush Rezaei, Amir Abbas Mohammadi, and Javad Farrokhnejad were the gold medal winners. Also, Mobina Azimi won the silver medal and Alireza Tayebpour won the bronze medal. They ranked 11th in the world.

The Iranian Mathematical Olympiad team won three gold medals and three silver medals, ranking 8th in the 63rd International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) which was held in July in Oslo, Norway. Teams of the best young mathematicians were present from more than 104 countries of the world.

In 2021, the six-member student team won three silver and three bronze medals, taking 29th place among 107 countries. So, the country climbed 21 steps in the 2022 contest.

Over the past Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 20, Iranian students won seven gold medals, 11 silver medals, and nine bronze medals at different international Olympiads.

