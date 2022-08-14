Tomb attributed to mythical Persian hero to undergo restoration

TEHRAN– A modest mausoleum attributed to Kaveh the Blacksmith, a Persian historical mythical hero, in Chadegan, central Isfahan province, is planned to undergo some rehabilitation works, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Following the completion of the arrangements and the allocation of the necessary budget, the restoration project will begin in the near future, Alireza Izadi said on Sunday.

The city hosts several tourist attractions, so the development of the tourism infrastructure in collaboration with the private sector could contribute to the region’s tourism industry and handicraft sector’s prosperity, the official added.

Kaveh the Blacksmith is a 5000-year-old figure in Iranian mythology who leads a popular uprising against a ruthless foreign ruler, Zahhak. His story is narrated in the Shahnameh, the epic masterpiece of Persian poet Ferdowsi.

According to Encyclopedia Iranica, Kaveh fashions a makeshift banner from a spear, and his leather apron gathers the disgruntled Iranians around him and leads them to Zahhak’s rival, Fereydun. Fereydun adopts Kaveh’s banner as his own, decorates it with silk and jewels, and names it the Kavian Banner (The Royal Banner). This banner remained Iran’s national flag until the Arab conquest of the country in the 7th century CE.

Soaked in a rich history and culture, Isfahan was once been a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran. Now, it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons. The ancient city is filled with many architectural wonders, such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards. It’s a city for walking, getting lost in its mazing bazaars, dozing in beautiful gardens, and meeting people.

ABU/AM

