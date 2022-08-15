TEDPIX gains 43 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 43 points on Monday.

The index closed at 1.463 million points at the end of Monday trades, as over 7.374 billion securities worth 36.258 trillion rials (about $130 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 403 points and the second market’s index gained 1,388 points.

Tehran Stock Exchange experienced a growth of 9.5 percent in the value of its trades in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA