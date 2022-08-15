‘Samen underground city is a unique tourist attraction’

TEHRAN – The underground city of Samen in Malayer, Hamedan province, has a unique structure and is a top tourist attraction, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

Because of the existence of human skeletons and its granite stone structure, the underground city of Samen can be considered a unique attraction of the region, CHTN quoted Ali Khaksar as saying on Sunday.

It should also be noted that most troglodytes across the world were built in a bed of alluvial stones, sandstone, and clay, and digging them was not very hard, while the Samen underground city was built in a stone bed and is between three and five hectares in size, he explained.

Despite the lack of certainty about its age, the fact that the underground city was created on stone beds makes it likely that it dates to before the Parthian period (247 BC – 224 CE), he mentioned.

Originally a Parthian city, the core of the city has been extended throughout history and served primarily as a cemetery, he stated.

A total of 80 rooms and 60 human skeletons have been discovered in the underground city so far, along with pottery, copper vessels, and agate seals, the official added.

Human skeletons were severely eroding, so they were handed to the cultural heritage expert, who will research, document, and restore them before putting them on display, he noted.

Last week, the official announced that Samen underground city would open its doors to the public in the near future.

It has been demanded by the public and the media that the underground city becomes accessible to sightseers, he added.

Since last year, the tourism ministry has allocated funds for the restoration of this complex, as well as completion of the base building and lighting, he noted.

Over 25 billion rials ($84,000) have so far been spent on research, exploration, restoration, organizing, lighting, and equipping the underground city of Samen, the official added.

Samen subterranean settlement has 25 rock-carved rooms, interlinked tunnels, and corridors.

The subterranean complex appears to have been first used for religious purposes, then as a cemetery, and finally as a shelter during emergencies.

The underground complex, located 400 km west of Tehran, is believed to be built sometime between the fall of the Achaemenid Empire (550-330 BC) and the early Parthian era (247 BC-224 CE).

Excavations at the site began in 2005 and are still going on. So far tens of well-preserved skeletons have been retrieved from its interconnected chambers.

Iran is a haven for ancient troglodytic architecture which is somewhat forgotten though they are filled with life and creativity. The northwest Kandovan village is one of the most famous examples of troglodytic architecture in the country; its ice-cream cone-shaped homes resemble that of Turkey’s Cappadocia.

In October 2018, the country hosted the 3rd International Troglodytic Architecture Conference in which tens of experts, researchers, and academia discussed troglodyte-associated architecture, culture, and technology.

Known in classical times as Ecbatana, Hamedan was one of the ancient world’s greatest cities. Pitifully little remains from antiquity, but significant parts of the city center are given over to excavations. Ecbatana was the capital of Media and subsequently a summer residence of the Achaemenian kings who ruled Persia from 553 to 330 BC.

Hamadan has had many names: it was possibly the Bit Daiukki of the Assyrians, Hangmatana, or Agbatana, to the Medes, and Ecbatana to the Greeks. One of the Median capitals, under Cyrus II (the Great; died 529 BC) and later Achaemenian rulers, it was the site of a royal summer palace.

About 1220, Hamedan was destroyed by the Mongols. In 1386 it was sacked by Timur (Tamerlane), a Turkic conqueror, and the inhabitants were massacred. It was partly restored in the 17th century and subsequently changed hands often between Iranian ruling houses and the Ottomans.

Sitting on a high plain, Hamedan is graciously cool in August but snow prone and freezing from December to March. In summer the air is often hazy. Ali Sadr cave, Ganjnameh inscriptions, Avicenna Mausoleum, Hegmataneh hill, Alaviyan dome, Jameh mosque, and St. Stephanos Gregorian Church are amongst Hamedan’s attractions to name a few.

ABU/MG