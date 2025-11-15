China reiterates red line on Taiwan as tensions surge with Japan

China has issued a rare travel advisory urging citizens to avoid Japan, citing a worsening security environment and rising risks for Chinese nationals.

The notice, released November 14 by the Foreign Ministry and Chinese missions in Japan, reported frequent incidents involving Chinese citizens, including attacks that remain unresolved.

It warned that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s “blatantly provocative” remarks on Taiwan had further damaged conditions for exchanges between the two countries.

The advisory urged Chinese citizens already in Japan to heighten vigilance, monitor local developments, and remain in close contact with embassies and consulates. In emergencies, they were advised to seek help from local police and Chinese missions.

The warning followed Beijing’s sharp condemnation of Takaichi’s November 7 testimony before the Diet, where she argued that a mainland military response to Taiwan independence could constitute a “survival‑threatening situation” for Japan, potentially justifying collective action by the Self‑Defense Forces.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian denounced the remarks as egregious interference in China’s internal affairs, violating the one‑China principle and bilateral accords.

Marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s World War II defeat and Taiwan’s liberation from colonial rule, Beijing framed Takaichi’s stance as an affront to international justice and vowed unwavering resolve to achieve reunification.

Analysts see U.S.-backed alliances fueling Japan’s hardening position, threatening economic ties between Asia’s top economies. Beijing vows to safeguard reunification, pressing Japan to halt provocations and respect postwar norms as the diplomatic chill deepens.