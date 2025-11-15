Men’s team come third at 2025 IWBF Asia Oceania Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s wheelchair basketball team defeated South Korea 57-44 on Saturday to come third at the 2025 IWBF Asia Oceania Championships.

Japan and Australia will play in the final match later in the day.

The competition started on Nov. 7 at the Centara Life Government Complex and Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand and will run until Nov. 15.

Bringing together the top men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball teams from across the Asia Oceania region, the Championships will serve as a key qualification tournament for both the 2026 IWBF World Championships and the 2026 Asia Para Games.

The championship has brought Afghanistan, Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, India, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, New Zealand, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Thailand together in the men’s division.

Australia, Cambodia, China, India, Iran, Japan, Laos, Philippines and Thailand compete in the women’s division.

Japan and China will lock horn in the women’s final on Saturday.