Men’s, women’s teams victorious at 2025 IWBF Asia Oceania Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball teams defeated their opponents at the 2025 IWBF Asia Oceania Championships on Wednesday.

The men’s team defeated Thailand 73-56 Wednesday morning and the women eased past India 70-13 later in the day.

The men’s team will meet China on Thursday, while the women’s team meet Thailand later in the day.

Bringing together the top men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball teams from across the Asia Oceania region, the Championships will serve as a key qualification tournament for both the 2026 IWBF World Championships and the 2026 Asia Para Games.

The championship has brought Afghanistan, Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, India, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, New Zealand, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Thailand together in the men’s division.

Australia, Cambodia, China, India, Iran, Japan, Laos, Philippines and Thailand compete in the women’s division.