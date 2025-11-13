Iran’s men into 2025 IWBF Asia Oceania Championships SFs

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s wheelchair basketball team defeated China 69-35 on Thursday at the 2025 IWBF Asia Oceania Championships and advanced to the semifinals.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s women’s team lost to Thailand 83-43 and failed to qualify for the 2026 IWBF World Championships but booked their play in the 2026 Asian Para Games.

The competition started on Nov. 7 at the Centara Life Government Complex and Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand and will run until Nov. 15.

Bringing together the top men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball teams from across the Asia Oceania region, the Championships will serve as a key qualification tournament for both the 2026 IWBF World Championships and the 2026 Asia Para Games.

The championship has brought Afghanistan, Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, India, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, New Zealand, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Thailand together in the men’s division.

Australia, Cambodia, China, India, Iran, Japan, Laos, Philippines and Thailand compete in the women’s division.