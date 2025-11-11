Iran’s men’s defeat S. Korea at 2025 IWBF Asia Oceania Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s wheelchair basketball team defeated South Korea 58-48 at the 2025 IWBF Asia Oceania Championships on Tuesday.

Team Melli had defeated China 89-30 in their opening match and lost to Japan 64-46 and Australia 79-71.

Later in the day, the women’s team also defeated Laos 72-32.

The competition takes place in Bangkok, Thailand, from Nov. 7 to 15 at the Centara Life Government Complex and Convention Centre.

Bringing together the top men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball teams from across the Asia Oceania region, the Championships will serve as a key qualification tournament for both the 2026 IWBF World Championships and the 2026 Asia Para Games.

The championship has brought Afghanistan, Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, India, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, New Zealand, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Thailand together in the men’s division.

Australia, Cambodia, China, India, Iran, Japan, Laos, Philippines and Thailand compete in the women’s division.