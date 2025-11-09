Iranian teams fall short at 2025 IWBF Asia Oceania Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s and men’s wheelchair basketball teams lost against their opponents at the 2025 IWBF Asia Oceania Championships on Sunday.

The women’s team lost to Cambodia 58-43 and the men’s team suffered a 64-46 loss against Japan.

The women had overpowered the Philippines 60-10 and the men defeated China 89-30 in their opening matches.

The competition takes place in Bangkok, Thailand, from Nov. 7 to 15 at the Centara Life Government Complex and Convention Centre.

Bringing together the top men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball teams from across the Asia Oceania region, the Championships will serve as a key qualification tournament for both the 2026 IWBF World Championships and the 2026 Asia Para Games.

The championship has brought Afghanistan, Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, India, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, New Zealand, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Thailand together in the men’s division.

Australia, Cambodia, China, India, Iran, Japan, Laos, Philippines and Thailand compete in the women’s division.