Iran to face S. Korea at 2025 IWBF Asia Oceania Championships bronze medal match

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s wheelchair basketball team will face South Korea on Saturday at the 2025 IWBF Asia Oceania Championships bronze medal match.

Team Melli lost to Japan 65-55 on Friday and failed to book their place at the final.

The competition started on Nov. 7 at the Centara Life Government Complex and Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand and will run until Nov. 15.

Bringing together the top men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball teams from across the Asia Oceania region, the Championships will serve as a key qualification tournament for both the 2026 IWBF World Championships and the 2026 Asia Para Games.

The championship has brought Afghanistan, Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, India, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, New Zealand, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Thailand together in the men’s division.

Australia, Cambodia, China, India, Iran, Japan, Laos, Philippines and Thailand compete in the women’s division.