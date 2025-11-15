Iranian students clinch gold medals in ISIF 2025

TEHRAN –Iranian students have secured three gold medals and a special award in the International Science and Invention Fair (ISIF) 2025, ranking them among the top innovators worldwide.

Organized by the Indonesian Young Scientist Association (IYSA), the competition was held in Bali from November 12 to 15.

Iranian students competed in various fields, including biotechnology, educational technology, artificial intelligence, mathematics, engineering, chemistry, and nanotechnology.

Raman Nafarieh won a gold medal and a special award in biotechnology. The team, comprising Radin Abbasi and Sam Rashidi, clinched a gold medal in engineering. Moreover, Matin Hayati won a gold medal in educational technology and artificial intelligence.

The ISIF 2025 brought together a total of 800 teams from 24 countries, including China, the U.S., Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, Canada, Turkey, Luxembourg, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Iran grabbed five gold medals and two special awards in the ISIF 2024.

Recent achievements

Iranian students continued to showcase their excellence at international competitions by winning medals at the Yakutia International Science Fair (YISF) and the World Invention Creativity Olympics (WICO).

YISF was held in Yakutsk, Russia, from July 6 to 9. The event brought together 129 teams from 10 countries, participating in two different categories.

The first category included mathematics, computer science, and information technology, and the second one involved physics, astronomy, and engineering.

In the second category, Mehran Rajabi and Alireza Jafarnejad ranked first for their project titled ‘EcoNet Bin: AI-Driven Waste Segregation with IoT-Enabled’.

‘Protecting Curious Little Minds: A Smart Child Safety Solution with IoT and Image Processing’ was the name of the project presented by Moeid Rajabi and Helena Rajabi, who secured second place.

Artin Radmatin, Baran Bahman, Mohammad-Hossein Ezzati, Niki Abtahi, Sarina Nosrati, and Baran Derakhshandeh won third place for ‘Evaluation of the effect of using magnetic gear in improving the performance of process systems based on mechanical gear’.

Also, Zhina Aminorroaya-Karladani grabbed the special prize for her project, ‘UVGuard Grooming Brush’.

In the first category, Artin Salari and Amir-Abbas Kavosi Amin ranked second for ‘Smart Glasses for the Blind with Real-Time Object Detection.

Ilia Majidzadeh Heravi and Parsa Karimi Yazdi came in third for their project titled ‘CommuniMate SmartApp: An Innovative Solution for Deaf Communication’.

The 14th WICO was held from July 17 to 19 at Seoul National University of Education in South Korea. Hosted by the Korea University Invention Association (KUIA), the 2025 edition brought together 313 teams from 28 countries, creating a global platform to share advancements in science, technology, and invention.

Radin Abbasi and Sam Rashidi claimed the gold medal for building a humanoid robot called NannyBot, which manages children’s activities using the Internet of Things.

Matin Hayati’s project, ‘automatic analysis and display of EEG signals for seizure prediction using frequency band analysis’, and Raman Nafarieh’s project titled ‘studying the effect of plant nanogels on skin cancer cells’ grabbed the silver medals.

The Iranian team, comprising four high school students, grabbed two silver medals and two bronze medals at the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI), held from August 2 to 9 in Beijing, China.

Arash Yousefnejad and Ali Shayan claimed the silver medals, while Parsa Golestani and Radin Rahmani-Nodehi won the bronze medals, IRIB reported.

Iran won two silver medals and two bronze medals at the Eighth International Economics Olympiad (IEO) 2025, held from July 20 to 29, in Baku, Azerbaijan. This year, 68 countries participated in the IEO.

Four Iranian students clinched three gold medals and a silver medal at the 36th International Biology Olympiad (IBO 2025), held from July 19 to 27 in Quezon City, Philippines, ranking second among 81 countries, up from third in 2024.

Five Iranian students secured silver medals at the 55th International Physics Olympiad, ranking 11th globally.

MT/MG

