Foreign investment in Tehran stock market more than doubles in a year

TEHRAN – The total value of foreign investors’ portfolios in Iran’s stock market more than doubled over the past year, reaching over 210 trillion rials ($210 million) by the late October 2025, up from about 90 trillion rials ($90 million) a year earlier, official data show..

According to the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), the combined value of holdings by foreign individuals and entities rose from 89.6 trillion rials in October 2024 to 211.1 trillion rials this year.

At the end of the seventh Iranian Month of Mehr (October 22), individual foreign investors held portfolios worth 195.3 trillion rials ($195.3 million), while institutional foreign investors’ holdings totaled 15.8 trillion rials ($15.8 million).

The number of active foreign investors in the Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE) and the over-the-counter (OTC) market also increased, rising from 4,898 to 5,182 year-on-year. Of these, 1,770 were individual investors and 3,412 were institutional investors.

