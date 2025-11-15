Aras Free Zone Organization joins UN Tourism as new member

TEHRAN — The Aras Free Zone Organization has been officially accepted as a member of UN Tourism during the organization’s 26th General Assembly, which was recently held Riyadh, Iranian official said.

According to Miras Aria (CHTN), Hadi Moghadamzadeh, chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Aras Free Zone Organization, said that in an important event and on the sidelines of the 26th general assembly and at the 124th session of the executive council of this organization, which was held in the Saudi capital on November 8, Aras Free Zone Organization became an official member of the UN Tourism.

He called the accession of the Aras Free Zone Organization a turning point in introducing Iran's tourism capacities in the global arena and stated that with the approval of this membership, the Aras Free Zone Organization, as a destination management organization in form of an affiliated member, joined the most prestigious institutions active in the world's tourism industry and began its official cooperation with UN Tourism.

Explaining the positive consequences of this membership, he said: “The UN Tourism plays a pivotal role in improving tourism standards and facilities, especially in developing countries. This membership opens a window to the latest scientific achievements, innovations, and best practices of the public and private sectors around the world in key areas such as strategic planning, international marketing, human resource training, and advertising."

Moghadamzadeh pointed to the extensive benefits of this cooperation and listed the upcoming opportunities: “Now, we can benefit from all the technical and advisory assistance of this organization, be present on international platforms and directly interact with the main players in the world tourism industry, and have access to its rich electronic library. Also, holding joint global events, improving visibility for reputable travel agencies, facilitating the presence of foreign tourists in the region, access to the latest world tourism statistics and reports, and membership in UN Tourism's specialized networks and working groups are other advantages of this membership.”

He added: “This position also provides us with the opportunity to actively participate in the global conferences and collaborate and exchange experiences with other affiliated members, including more than 500 leading entities from the private sector, educational institutions, and local officials.”

Moghadamzadeh stated that this organization consists of 160 member countries, six affiliated members, and more than 500 affiliated members from academic institutions, the private sector, and civil society. He and considered Aras' presence in this group a source of pride and honor.

According to relevant officials, the Aras Free Zone Organization originally secured this membership in 2019, but it was subsequently suspended for several years.

KD