Minister calls for halt to disputed construction near UNESCO-listed Golestan Palace

TEHRAN - Iran’s cultural heritage minister on Friday called for an immediate halt to a suspicious construction near the Golestan Palace in downtown Tehran, saying no violations of heritage protection rules would be tolerated.

Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri visited the palace complex and surrounding construction sites on Friday following public concern over a new building rising in the area. The palace is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of Iran’s most important Qajar-era monuments.

“All regulations concerning protected areas and buffer zones are mandatory,” Salehi-Amiri said during the visit. “No one has the right to violate heritage boundaries,” the minister underlined.

Reports in recent days suggested that while an eight-meter height limit was approved for the project, the building’s foundation indicates it may be designed for a much taller structure.

“These monuments are entrusted to officials, but they belong to the people,” Salehi-Amiri said. “Neither the public nor responsible bodies will allow that even visual boundaries of the site to be distorted.”

Salehi-Amiri said the ministry has coordinated with Tehran municipality to halt construction, and that the judiciary is expected to follow up on enforcement.

A special committee will review technical details and report findings to the public. The group will be chaired by Deputy Minister Ali Darabi and include heritage experts Seyyed Mohammad Beheshti, Mohammad-Hassan Talebian, Saeed Talai, and Reza Kardouni.

Salehi-Amiri said all decisions must follow legal procedures and be reviewed by relevant heritage councils. He called on local officials to coordinate with Tehran’s district mayors to ensure compliance with national preservation rules.

“The Ministry of Cultural Heritage will not allow profiteers to achieve their ends,” he said. “We stand with public opinion against any violations.”

He also urged the mayor of Tehran to enforce greater oversight on construction near historic buildings, while noting that the municipality has generally cooperated with the ministry.

Golestan Palace, inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2013, served as a royal residence and seat of government during the Qajar dynasty. It is known for its fusion of Persian and European architectural elements and played a central role in the development of modern Iranian art.

Salehi-Amiri said Tehran’s historic fabric is a valuable national asset and called for greater public awareness of the capital’s cultural sites. “Many people in Tehran and elsewhere do not know this historic area,” he said. “It can be a major destination for domestic and international tourism.”

