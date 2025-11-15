Iran designated to four key UNESCO committees

TٍEHRAN--In the final days of the 43rd session of UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, the Islamic Republic of Iran, which had been nominated for membership in several executive and scientific bodies of the organization, has achieved to become a member of four key UNESCO committees with the consensus of the member states.

According to IRNA, following this consensus, the Islamic Republic of Iran was elected to the Legal Committee, the Intergovernmental Committee on Bioethics (IBC), the Intergovernmental Committee on Return and Restitution (ICPRCP), and the Management of Social Transformations (MOST) Programme.

These selections are the result of joint consultation and coordination between the National Commission for UNESCO in Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Office of the Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to UNESCO, and various organs of the organization, and create an important position for the country in the areas of law, bioethics, cultural heritage protection, and social policymaking.

The global function of these committees plays a decisive role in developing international standards, scientific advice, cultural mediation, and linking social research with policymaking; an issue that can provide new capacities and opportunities for Iran.

The UNESCO General Conference concluded its work on Thursday (November 13), after about two weeks of intensive activity, and our country's achievements during this session of the conference, especially the election to four key committees, were among the notable results of Iran's active participation in this international meeting.

KD

