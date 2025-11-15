Chinese imports found in Iran’s kish Island, excavations indicate historical trade links

TEHRAN — Archaeologists have uncovered imported Chinese ceramics during the seventh season of excavations at the ancient city of Harireh on Kish Island, reaffirming historical trade connections between China and southern Iran, researchers said on Saturday.

The new excavation season began after a 14-year hiatus, conducted under the authorization of Iran’s Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism and with support from the Kish Free Zone Organization. Work focused on a ruined structure, where archaeologists found ceramics, seashells, animal bones, gypsum architectural elements, stone tools, metal objects, glassware fragments, and unreadable bronze coins.

The dig aimed to document previous excavations, prepare the site for tourism development, and study the historical shift of regional power from Iran’s Siraf port to Kish and its role in long-distance maritime trade.

Researchers said one key urban axis links Harireh’s central mosque and glass workshop to elite residential houses, a historical bath, and the harbor district. This includes areas used for date syrup production, storage, and port-related architecture.

Mohammad Mortezaei, head of the seventh excavation season, said a large number of Chinese celadon ceramics--13 varieties in total--were found at the site. He said the findings show Kish’s importance in trade with China and the Far East.

“These ceramics were imported and include both lower-quality types and luxury ware,” Mortezaei said. “Some examples appear to be Iranian-made imitations.”

Mortezaei said the excavated building was constructed from coral stone, featured two floors, and was adapted to local topography. He said it included residential rooms and spaces possibly linked to pearl extraction, supported by the discovery of large shell deposits, related tools, and a nine-meter-deep well with interconnected channels.

Archaeologists also found turquoise-glazed tiles and a damaged star-shaped luster tile. The tile inscriptions are unreadable until conservation work is completed. Researchers said the presence of such tiles suggests the structure belonged to an important family and was used over multiple periods.

The team expects restoration to follow the completion of excavations so the site can be added to Kish’s list of visitor attractions.

