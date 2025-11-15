Documentary series explores historical roots of European colonialism

TEHRAN — A new documentary series titled “Colonialism, the Story of a History” examines the origins and historical development of colonialism in Europe.

The 13-part series, directed by Mohsen Farsi, began weekly airing this evening on Iran’s IRIB state broadcaster.

According to the Farsi, the work covers the development of colonialism from the 13th century to the present, tracing its intellectual and economic foundations and its global expansion.

“At first, I assumed this would be a routine television documentary, but research led us to astonishing stories that sometimes felt like reading novels or watching science fiction films,” the director noted.

He said research for the series took more than 10 months. “Initially, we aimed to attract younger viewers, but as our research expanded and we interviewed historians and scholars, the analytical level increased,” he said. “Some university professors have even said they intend to show parts of the series to their students.”

For centuries, the Iranian soil faced varying forms of colonial pressure and intervention. Today, many remnants of those eras, including diplomatic compounds, customs houses, military barracks, telegraph stations, and oil installations, have become historical attractions for tourists or important sources of documentation and study for researchers examining Iran’s modern history.

