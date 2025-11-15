Azar-Barzin Mehr fire temple, a treasure of history and cultural identity of ancient Iran

TEHRAN--Azar-Barzin Mehr fire temple is located in the heart of Reyvand mountains and is considered one of the most important religious buildings pertaining to Sassanid era.

This fire temple is situated near the city of Davarzan in Khorasan Razavi province and is known as one of the three sacred fires during the Zoroastrian era. The building represents the splendor and grandeur of Sassanid architecture and has a special place in Iranian history and culture, ISNA reported.

Regarding the fire temple and its geographical location, Ja’far Baesi, a researcher and historical expert, said that Azar-Barzin Mehr fire temple is known as a special fire for Zoroastrian farmers and, along with two other Sassanid fire temples, Azar Faranbagh and Azar Goshasb, act as symbols of the sacred fires of the Zoroastrians.

He also said that Azar-Barzin Mehr fire temple, with its special design, represents the high art and skill of the architects of that era. The four-arched form of this building, which is a special type of architecture during the Sassani era, indicates the importance of fire in Zoroastrian religion and the daily lives of the people of that time.

Stressing that this building was a place for worshipping and maintaining the sacred fire of the Zoroastrians and played an important role in the social and religious life of the people, he said that the geographical location of this fire temple is also very special. Its location in an inaccessible area has not only given it a unique identity, but also protected it from human and natural threats.

Baesi continued that although this geographical feature has made it difficult for visitors to access this historical monument, the natural beauties of the region and its rich history always have their own special attractions.

He stated that Azar-Barzin Mehr fire temple can be considered a model for other historical monuments in Iran. This building, with all its beauty and values, needs support and attention so that it can be recognized as an important point in Iranian history, he added.

In this regard, cooperation between government institutions, the private sector, and the local community is a necessity for preserving this monument, he added.

Stating that Azar-Barzin Mehr fire temple, with its rich history and architectural splendor, is still waiting to be given more attention and passed on to future generations as one of Iran’s most important cultural heritages, he said: “By supporting and paying more attention to these monuments, we can preserve the country’s cultural treasures as part of our national identity and utilize them as resources for learning and thinking about Iranian history and culture.”

Baesi reminded: “Azar-Barzin Mehr fire temple is not only a historical and cultural monument, but also a treasure trove of our national history and identity.”

Given Iran’s cultural diversity and richness, introducing and protecting these monuments can also help in the sustainable development of tourism and improving the quality of life of the people.

He continued that given the importance of this fire temple and other historical monuments, there is a need for cooperation and collective effort to preserve and introduce them.

Stating that the Azar-Barzin Mehr fire temple should be passed on to future generations as a treasure trove of Iranian history and culture, he considered the protection of historical monuments a social and cultural responsibility, adding: “These monuments not only represent our national identity, but can also serve as sources for attracting domestic and foreign tourists.”

Baesi emphasized: “By using new technologies, we can draw more attention to the Azar-Barzin Mehr fire temple and other historical monuments. The use of social media and online platforms can be an effective tool in introducing and promoting the culture of preserving historical monuments.”

KD