Iranian basketballer Jafari banned for doping

TEHRAN – Iranian basketball player Mehdi Jafari has been banned for two-year for using Ephedrine.

Jafari will be ineligible from May 29, 2022 until May 28, 2024.

The accusation has been confirmed by the anti-doping laboratory in Cologne and WADA.

Ephedrine is a medication used in the management and treatment of clinically significant hypotension.

It is in the sympathomimetic class of medications. This activity illustrates the indications, action, and contraindications for ephedrine as a valuable agent in the treatment of clinically significant hypotension.