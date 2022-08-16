Iran start Asian U18 Volleyball Championship on high

TEHRAN – Iran defeated China 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-22) in the opening match of the 14th edition of the Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship on Tuesday.

Iran are scheduled to meet Kuwait in Pool A on Wednesday and play Chinese Taipei on Thursday.

Japan, India, Thailand and South Korea are in Pool B.

The 2022 Asian Boys' U18 Volleyball Championship is being held at the Azadi Hall in Tehran, Iran from Aug. 15 to 22.

The top four teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship as the AVC representatives.