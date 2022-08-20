Iran into Asian U18 Volleyball Championship semis

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Thailand 3-1 (24-26, 25-13, 25-19, 25-15) in the preliminary round of the 14th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship at the Iran’s Volleyball Federation Hall on Saturday.

Iran’s Mohammadreza Alejalil topscored the match with 24 points and Samphan Leklai earned 11 points for Thailand.

Iran secured their place in the next year’s FIVB Volleyball Boys’ U19 World Championship.

Earlier in the day, Japan, South Korea and India had booked their place in the semifinals.

Iran are scheduled to meet India on Sunday, while Japan play South Korea.