Iran ease Kuwait at Asian U18 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran eased past Kuwait 3-0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-13) in the 14th edition of the Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship on Wednesday.

Iran, who started the competition with a 3-0 win over China on Tuesday, are to meet Chinese Taipei on Thursday in Pool A.

Japan, India, Thailand and South Korea are in Pool B.

The 2022 Asian Boys' U18 Volleyball Championship is being held at the Azadi Hall in Tehran, Iran from Aug. 15 to 22.

The top four teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship as the AVC representatives.