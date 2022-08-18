Iran sweep past Chinese Taipei at Asian U18 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN - Iran emerged as Pool A winners here following a 3-0 victory against Chinese Taipei in their last match of the preliminary round in the 14th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship at the Federation Hall.

Iran, bronze medallists at the last year’s U19 World Championship, on Thursday performed brilliantly to overpower Chinese Taipei in comfortable three-setter 25-15, 25-18, 25-16 to top Pool A.

Iran are due to take on Thailand, finishing fourth in Pool B, in the Saturday’s cross quarterfinals.

Seyed Matin Hosseini chipped in with 17 points including 12 attacks for Iran and teammate Mohammd Reza Alejalil assisted with 15 points. Lin Ting-Wei led Chinese Taipei with 8 points.