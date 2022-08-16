Iran deputy FM meets Turkmen officials

TEHRAN - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari has met with Turkmen political and economic officials to discuss a range of bilateral issues.

Safari traveled to Turkmenistan to follow up on agreements signed by the two countries during the recent visit of the Turkmen president to Tehran that happened in June.

In his meeting with Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rasit Meredow, Safari explained the Islamic Republic of Iran’s economic possibilities and capabilities. He underlined the need for expansion of economic and trade ties with Turkmenistan and said Iran is ready to also give Turkmenistan access to high seas through southern Iranian ports like Bandar Abbas and Chah Bahar.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy said Iran is interested in boosting transit of goods through Turkmenistan, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

He added that it’s possible to increase cooperation between Tehran and Ashgabat in the oil and gas sector, including the transit of energy carriers from Turkmenistan to neighboring countries through Iranian soil.

Safari further stressed, among others, the necessity of reducing tariffs, reopening the Bajgiran border market, launching the Parsesu border crossing and boosting cooperation between border provinces of the two countries.

In the meeting, Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister also welcomed Safari’s proposals and stressed the need to expand economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Safari has also met with Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Water Diplomacy Annageldi Yazmyradov to discuss possibilities for expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

Safari has also met with Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Responsible for Construction and Energy Carymyrat Purcekow.

In the meeting, Safari underlined the necessity of boosting cooperation between Tehran and Ashgabat in areas of mutual interest. He also said Iran is ready to export goods necessary for construction, building materials, equipment and the energy sector’s technical know-how to Turkmenistan.

Safari added that competent Iranian companies are able to repair Turkmenistan’s electricity power plants. The Iranian deputy foreign minister stressed the need for speeding up the completion of a project to transfer electricity between the two countries. Safari noted that Iran is ready to transit electricity from Turkmenistan to neighboring countries.

In the meeting, Carymyrat Purcekow also welcomed Safari’s proposals and stressed the need to expand cooperation between the two countries in the energy and construction sectors.