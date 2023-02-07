Iran, Turkmenistan hold joint commission in Ashgabat

TEHRAN – Officials from Iran and Turkmenistan held a joint meeting in Ashgabat on Monday to discuss a range of consular, border, and customs issues.

The 15th joint consular, border and customs commission meeting was headed by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary and Iranians’ Affairs Alireza Bikdeli and Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister Vepa Hajiyev, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

The two sides discussed and exchanged views on consular affairs, including visas, inmates, cooperation between law enforcements as well as border and customs cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, the heads of the two delegations also signed the memorandum of understanding of the joint consular, border and customs commission.

Meanwhile, the Iranian deputy foreign minister for consular, parliamentary and Iranians’ affairs held a meeting with the Turkmen foreign minister, talking about bilateral and consular issues.

During the meeting, both sides expressed interest in improvement of bilateral ties and touched on cultural commonalities as a key yardstick in the relations between the two nations.

During the trip to Ashgabat, Deputy Foreign Minister Bikdeli also visited the Bajgiran border market, office of the Iranian cultural attaché in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan’s memorial museum, the Iran Khodro Company’s dealership and Bank Saderat Iran’s branch in Turkmenistan.



