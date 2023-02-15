Iran, Kazakhstan sign MoU for promotion of consular ties

TEHRAN – The consular chiefs of Iran and Kazakhstan have signed a memorandum of understanding to boost consular ties.

The signing took place during the 10th session of the Joint Consular Commission between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Kazakhstan, which was held in Tehran.

Alireza Mahmoudi, Director General of Consular Affairs at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Director of the Department of Consular Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bauyrzhan Akatayev chaired the event, the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the cancellation of 14-day visas for the citizens of the two countries, emphasizing the need to further increase communications and flight routes between the two countries.

During the session, a wide range of issues including citizenship, students’ affairs, prisoners’ issues, police cooperation, the fight against drugs and the conclusion of judicial agreements were discussed.

The two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on consular cooperation.

The Kazakh official also paid a visit to the Services Desk at the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Department of Consular Affairs. He was briefed on how the Desk operates and provides services.