Sayadmanesh set to be out for six weeks

TEHRAN – Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, who tweaked a hamstring chasing a pass in the second half against Burnely, is expected to be sidelined for five or six weeks.

“We will see tomorrow but I expect he will be out for five or six weeks,” said Arveladze.

Hull City extended their unbeaten run at the start of the Championships season to four games.

The Iranian international winger will likely miss the National Team training camp in September in Austria.