IPhO 2024 to be held in Iran

TEHRAN - The 54th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO 2024) will be held in Iran, the head of the National Organization for Development of Exceptional Talents said on Wednesday.

Iran has so far hosted four international Olympiads of physics (2007), astronomy (2009), computer (2017), and biology (2018), IRIB quoted Elham Yavari as saying.

Some 80 countries are going to attend the 54th International Physics Olympiad, she noted.

Most recently, Iranian students won two gold medals, one silver medal, and an honorary diploma at the 34th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2022) which was hosted by Indonesia from August 7 to 15.

Over the past Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 20, Iranian students won seven gold medals, 11 silver medals, and nine bronze medals at different international Olympiads.

According to the latest information on science production, Iran is ranked 15th in the world in the international system of Web of Science in 2021, with an h-index of 383, which indicates the quality of Iranian articles registered.

Iran’s scientific position in the Web of Science over the last 5 years shows that the production of conference papers has been on a downward trend during 2020 and 2021 due to the outbreak.

The share of Iranian science production from conference papers has dropped from 7.38 percent in 2017 to 1.26 percent in 2021.

In the SCOPUS international regulations, the most important research areas of Iran in the production of science in 2021 have been medicine, engineering, and materials science, respectively.

