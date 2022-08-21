Mehr photographer Maryam Kamyab wins Iran’s best sports photo of the year

TEHRAN – Maryam Kamyab won the Best Single Photo in the Sports Section at the Sixth Iran Press Photo Awards on Friday.

Kamyab, who works for the Mehr News Agency, received her award during a special ceremony held at the Iranian Artists Forum.

“Despite all limitations being imposed on female photographers in the country’s sports events, as a female photographer, I’m really glad to receive this award,” Kamyab said after accepting her award.

MMS/YAW

