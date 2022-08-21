Tehran, Kazan explore avenues of economic cooperation

TEHRAN – A high-ranking trade delegation from Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan visited Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) on Saturday to attend a business forum aimed at exploring opportunities for expansion of mutual trade, the TCCIMA portal reported.

Headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan Korobchenko Oleg Vladimirovich, the delegation was comprised of the representatives of 45 companies active in a variety of areas including oil, gas and petrochemicals, transportation and logistics, aviation, food and agriculture, health, cosmetics, chemicals, automobile, construction materials and supplies, polymer, investment, and entrepreneurship.

During the business forum, the two sides discussed the improvement of transportation infrastructures and the launching of a Tehran-Kazan airline as prerequisites for the expansion of trade ties.

In their visit to Iran, the Tatar delegation also met and held direct talks with the Iranian private sector representatives to discuss potential collaborations.

The Republic of Tatarstan is a republic of Russia located in Eastern Europe. It is a part of the Volga Federal District, and its capital and largest city is Kazan which is an important cultural and economic center in Russia.

EF/MA