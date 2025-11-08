IAF cinematheque to screen Billy Wilder’s “One, Two, Three”

TEHRAN- The cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) will review American filmmaker Billy Wilder’s 1961 political comedy film “One, Two, Three” on Monday.

A review session will be organized after a screening in the Nasseri Hall of the forum at 5 pm by Iranian critic Amir Reza Fakhri.

"One, Two, Three" is an energetic satire set against the backdrop of Cold War Berlin, blending sharp humor with political commentary. It is adapted loosely from the 1929 Hungarian one-act play "Egy, kettő, három" by Ferenc Molnár and draws inspiration from Wilder’s own 1939 film "Ninotchka," which he co-wrote.

The film features a star-studded cast, including James Cagney. Alongside him are Horst Buchholz, Liselotte Pulver, Pamela Tiffin, Arlene Francis, Leon Askin, and Howard St. John. "One, Two, Three" is widely recognized for its rapid pace, witty dialogue, and satirical take on politics, capitalism, and American foreign policy during the Cold War era.

Set primarily in West Berlin before the construction of the Berlin Wall, the story follows C.R. "Mac" MacNamara, a high-ranking executive at the Coca-Cola Company. Mac is based in West Germany after a previous business fiasco in the Middle East. Ambitious and eager to climb the corporate ladder, Mac is working towards becoming the head of Western European Coca-Cola operations, based in London. His plans are interrupted when his boss, W.P. Hazeltine, contacts him from Atlanta with an unexpected assignment: to take care of Hazeltine’s fiery and somewhat naïve 17-year-old daughter, Scarlett, who is arriving in West Berlin.

Scarlett’s visit unexpectedly extends from two weeks to two months. During her stay, Mac discovers that she is married to Otto Piffl, an ardently anti-capitalist East German Communist. Scarlett, a Southern belle with a rebellious streak, reveals her marriage to Otto, who is planning to move to Moscow to start a new life. She proudly states that her marriage is not anti-American but anti-Yankee, expressing her disdain for her Yankee origins.

Mac quickly realizes the complications this marriage presents, especially since Scarlett’s parents are coming to Berlin soon to retrieve her. To manage the situation, Mac secretly bribes East German officials to steal her marriage certificate and frames Otto for conspiracy, leading to his arrest. Mac’s plan involves planting a "Russky Go Home" balloon on Otto’s motorcycle and giving him a bizarre wedding gift—a cuckoo clock wrapped in a Wall Street Journal—hoping to frame him as a spy. During interrogation, Otto eventually confesses to being an American spy under duress.

With his family’s future in jeopardy, Mac faces mounting pressure from his wife Phyllis, who wishes to return to the U.S., and from the realization that Scarlett is pregnant and unmarried—since her marriage certificate has been stolen. Mac’s task becomes restoring the marriage certificate and securing Otto’s release. To do this, he enlists his Soviet contacts and his resourceful secretary, Ingeborg. In a frantic bid to fix everything before the Hazeltines arrive, Mac arranges to have Otto adopted by a poor count, fabricating an aristocratic lineage by including photographs of a ruined castle.

As the deadline approaches, Mac outfits Otto in aristocratic clothing, coaching him on how to speak to Scarlett’s conservative Southern father, who is nostalgic about the Civil War era. Meanwhile, Scarlett and Mac work together to ensure Otto can pass as a member of the aristocracy. Miraculously, the Hazeltines approve of Otto, and W.P. Hazeltine plans to appoint him as the head of Western European operations, allowing Mac to receive a promotion back in Atlanta.

The film concludes with Mac reconciling with his family at the airport, celebrating his promotion by buying Coca-Cola from a vending machine. In a humorous twist, the last bottle he hands out is a Pepsi-Cola, highlighting Wilder’s satirical view of American consumerism and corporate culture.

"One, Two, Three" was critically acclaimed and received several award nominations, including an Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography (Black-and-White), Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture – Comedy and Supporting Actress Pamela Tiffin, and awards from the Writers Guild of America for Best Written Comedy.

SAB/