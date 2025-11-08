Bahram Dabiri’s 50 years of artistic activity to be displayed at TMoCA

TEHRAN – An exhibition of artworks by the veteran Iranian painter Bahram Dabiri will be held at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMoCA) from November 10 to December 16.

Titled “Entrusted to the Future,” the exhibition reviews 50 years of Dabiri’s artistic activity, showcasing a collection of works by the prominent artist, which has been donated to the museum's treasury, IRNA reported.

The exhibition will feature more than 65 works from different periods of Dabiri’s career, covering themes such as myth, love, and violence.

In his works, Dabiri, 74, emphasizes the simplification of forms and the use of expressive lines, creating figures, especially women, animals, and symbols taken from mythological stories.

Dabiri was attracted to Iranian mythology when he was a child. Listening to the stories of Shahnameh that his mother read to him on various occasions is one of his sweet memories of that time.

He is a graduate of painting from the Faculty of Fine Arts, the University of Tehran. During nearly 55 years of artistic activity, Dabiri has held more than 70 solo and group exhibitions in Iran, Ukraine, Spain, Germany, and the U.S.

Dabiri’s work has been displayed at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, the French Embassy in Tehran, the 2000 Art Expo New York, and the Bernak Gallery in Bremen, Germany, among others.

Dabiri is engaged with both modernism and tradition. His works are narratives that mix his fundamental beliefs with the language of life and contemporary painting to express the concepts within his mind.

He has his own narrative and symbolic style, method, and criteria and depicts the world sometimes delicately and poetically and at other times violently and horrifically. Nevertheless, he does not paint with the obsolete beliefs of his predecessors. In both cases, he creates a beautiful scene.

