Iran conducts nationwide cyber drill to counter growing digital threats

TEHRAN – The National Cybersecurity Monitoring Exercise, aimed at evaluating the preparedness of the country’s critical institutions and improving coordination in responding to cyber threats in Iran, has concluded successfully.

According to the National Center for Cyberspace, spokesperson Hossein Dalirian announced that the first nationwide cybersecurity monitoring drill was held to assess the security status of key national infrastructures and enhance the readiness of various organizations against cyberattacks.

Dalirian noted that the three-day exercise involved 40 critical organizations, during which a significant number of cyber vulnerabilities and infections were detected and resolved.

He added that the exercise was conducted in cooperation with multiple agencies and coordinating bodies, with a primary focus on cyber threat hunting and evaluating each institution’s ability to respond effectively to cyber incidents.

“The main goal of this exercise was to reduce security risks, strengthen coordination among vital organizations, and boost national preparedness against cyber threats,” Dalirian said, emphasizing that all objectives were successfully achieved.

Iran suffered a barrage of damaging cyber attacks on its banking systems at the start of the Israeli aggression on June 15.

Iran’s banks of Pasargad and Sepah were the main victims of the attacks, with millions of customers losing access to online services for at least two days. The two banks quickly returned their online services and operations to normal.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyber Space Mohmmad Amin Aghamiri, had reported on September that the country is still under recurrent cyber attacks even after the end of a 12-day military aggression by the Israeli regime.