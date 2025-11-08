Bill supporting Iranians abroad approved by Guardian council

TEHRAN – The Guardian Council has confirmed that the bill supporting Iranians living abroad does not violate public principles or the Constitution, paving the way for its official implementation.

The Council’s spokesperson Hadi Tahan Nazif announced during a press briefing that ambiguities raised during the bill’s earlier review had been addressed through parliamentary amendments, and the legislation will now come into effect.

The bill, initially submitted by the government, was reviewed by the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and approved in a public parliamentary session before being sent to the Guardian Council. Following the Council’s feedback, lawmakers resolved outstanding issues, and the revised bill is expected to be ratified.

One notable provision of the law concerns tracking the movement of Iranians abroad. Ahmad Bigdeli, a member of Parliament’s Social Commission, explained that a task force comprising the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Judiciary, and intelligence agencies will review all matters related to Iranians living abroad. Individuals cleared of legal or security concerns will be able to travel freely, and a dedicated system will allow them to access relevant information efficiently.

The bill’s passage follows ongoing efforts by the Parliamentary Fraction for Iranians Abroad to address the needs of the diaspora. Recently, members of the fraction met with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his deputies, sharing their strategies and priorities. Hojjatoleslam Alireza Salimi, head of the fraction, said the discussions focused on supporting Iranians abroad, resolving their issues, leveraging the scientific and economic capacities of Iranian elites, and encouraging investment from the diaspora.

Salimi noted a rising interest among Iranians abroad in investing domestically and stressed that Parliament will maintain close coordination with the Foreign Ministry to ensure these initiatives are actively pursued.

Rouhollah Nejat, spokesperson for the Parliamentary Fraction for Iranians Abroad, said the new law mandates the creation of a Supreme Council for the Support of Iranians Abroad, chaired by the President and headquartered at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The council will coordinate ministries and agencies to implement supportive policies.

Nejat added that a national system for the return of Iranians abroad will be operational by the end of the year, enabling applicants to submit requests for return, employment, and investment. According to reports from the Foreign Ministry, investments by Iranians in 15 neighboring countries during the first half of this year have already exceeded last year’s totals, a figure expected to rise further once the law is fully implemented.