Implementation begins for Iran’s new law supporting citizens abroad

TEHRAN – Iran has begun implementing a newly approved law designed to strengthen support for Iranians living overseas, after the president formally communicated the legislation to all relevant ministries and national institutions.

The directive was issued in line with Article 123 of the Constitution and follows the law’s approval by Parliament in mid-October and its subsequent endorsement by the Guardian Council in early November.

The legislation mandates coordination across a wide range of government bodies, including the Judiciary; the ministries of Justice, Foreign Affairs, Economic Affairs and Finance, Culture and Islamic Guidance, and Communications and Information Technology; as well as the vice-presidential offices responsible for science, technology, legal affairs, and knowledge-based economy. The General Staff of the Armed Forces has also been instructed to take part in the law’s implementation.

The rollout of the law aligns with broader parliamentary efforts to address the needs of the Iranian diaspora. Lawmakers involved in shaping the initiative have held extensive consultations with senior foreign policy officials in recent months to outline priorities such as improving consular services, resolving administrative challenges faced by Iranians abroad, and tapping into the scientific and economic expertise of expatriate communities.

A key feature of the law is its potential to boost investment inside the country. By streamlining procedures, coordinating government agencies, and creating new pathways for overseas Iranians to return, work, or launch economic projects, officials expect the legislation to lower barriers for diaspora investors.

Central to the legislation is the creation of a Supreme Council for the Support of Iranians Abroad, chaired by the president and headquartered at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The council will serve as the main body for coordinating government policies and aligning the work of various ministries in areas ranging from economic facilitation to cultural and legal support.

The law also requires the establishment of a national system enabling Iranians abroad to submit requests related to returning to the country, seeking employment, or investing in domestic markets. Officials say the platform will be launched by the end of the year.

According to recent assessments shared with lawmakers, investments made by Iranians in 15 neighboring countries during the first half of the current year have already exceeded the total recorded last year—a trend expected to accelerate once the new coordination mechanisms are fully in place.