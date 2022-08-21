Iran seeks business ties with Russia’s Gazprom-Media 

TEHRAN – Top executives of the Cinema Organization of Iran (COI) and Farabi Cinema Foundation paid a visit to Gazprom-Media to set up a partnership with the Russian holding firm, COI said on Sunday.

COI director Mohammad Khazaei and Farabi managing director Mehdi Javadi held a meeting with Alexander Zharov, chief executive officer at Gazprom Media Holding, to discuss ways to collaborate on joint movie projects and film distribution.

As the market leader in television, film, production and distribution, digital media, radio, press and advertising, Gazprom-Media shapes the Russian media industry.

Terrestrial TV channels such as NTV, Match TV, Match! Strana, TNT, TV-3, Friday!, Subbota, TNT4, and 2x2 work with Gazprom-Media, offering their viewers a wide selection of information, entertainment and sports content.

“There are close political and economic relations between Iran and Russia. We can use this opportunity to sign agreements for offering Iranian films on the platforms working with Gazprom-Media,” Khazaei at the meeting.

He lamented a lack of mutual agreements to prepare the ground for offering the countries’ film productions in each other’s country, and said that Iran is ready to commence collaboration in all fields related to the film industry.

He noted that over 100 feature films are produced in Iran every year and the productions can be offered by Russian distributing companies.

He also announced a plan proposed by the Cinema Organization of Iran to establish a committee to study the basis for cooperation between the organization and Gazprom-Media. The committee will be set up at the Farabi Cinema Foundation.

Javadi also said, “As a national organization, Farabi can be a reliable center to collaborate with Russian filmmakers, and we are ready to screen Iranian films across Russia as well as to cooperate with Russian platforms offering films.”

On his part, Zharov said that Gazprom-Media is eager to work with the Cinema Organization of Iran and Farabi Cinema Foundation on joint film projects.

He also said that the holding company is ready to tailor Iranian films for Russian broadcast.

Photo: Cinema Organization of Iran director Mohammad Khazaei (L) and Gazprom Media Holding chief executive officer Alexander Zharov (C) meet in Moscow.

MMS/YAW