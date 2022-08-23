Iran unveils 1st homegrown wellhead equipment

TEHRAN – A knowledge-based Iranian company has designed and manufactured wellhead equipment with metal-to-metal sealing elements for 15,000 psi working pressures, for the first time in the country, Shana reported.

The dual stem wellhead was unveiled on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by Oil Minister Javad Oji and Head of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Mohsen Khojasteh-Mehr.

The equipment worth 300 billion rials (about $1.1 million) has been manufactured by WETCO which is a manufacturer of Wellhead Equipment in Iran, at the order of the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC).

The design, production, testing, and assembly of wellhead equipment has always been one of the goals of the Iranian oil industry, which fortunately was realized with the efforts of the country's experts and the support of the NISOC.

The mentioned wellhead is going to be used in the fields operated by NISOC in the Maroun region.

The design and manufacturing of the mentioned wellhead have been done completely inside the country and by WETCO experts and primary tests have been successfully conducted on the equipment in accordance with international standards.

A wellhead is a component at the surface of an oil or gas well that provides the structural and pressure-containing interface for the drilling and production equipment.

The primary purpose of a wellhead is to provide the suspension point and pressure seals for the casing strings that run from the bottom of the hole sections to the surface pressure control equipment.

