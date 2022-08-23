Development of 4 major oil, gas fields to begin soon

TEHRAN – Head of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has said the development projects of four major oil and gas fields are going to commence on the occasion of Government Week (August 24-30), IRIB reported.

The executive operations of North Yaran, South Yaran, and Sohrab oil fields as well as Balal gas field in the vicinity of South Pars field in the Persian Gulf will start in the government week, Mohsen Khojasteh-Mehr said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of a gas pipeline project.

The official noted that in addition to the mentioned projects, several other oil industry development projects will also begin during the mentioned week.

The desalination plants of phases 2 and 3 of South Pars gas field, the connecting pipeline between site 1 and site 2 of South Pars which transfers gas condensate at a minimal cost, a centralized power plant in Asaluyeh and also the start of pipe laying operation of South Pars phase 16 are among the projects that are scheduled to go operational during Government Week, according to Khojasteh-Mehr.

Every year, on the occasion of Government Week numerous development projects are inaugurated in various provinces across the country.

This year too, several development projects in different sectors including oil, gas, water, agriculture, infrastructure, industry, and electricity are slated to go operational across Iran.

