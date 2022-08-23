Lack of efficient roadmap, main reason for industrial stagnation: ICCIMA head

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has said that lack of an efficient roadmap is the main reason for the lack of success in the country’s industrial sector.

Gholam-Hossein Shafeie made the remarks in a meeting with members of the Parliament’s Special Committee for Production Growth and Development on Tuesday, the ICCIMA portal reported.

“Despite the existing problems and challenges, serious efforts have been made for the development of the industrial sector, however, the reason for the lack of success in this field is the lack of a roadmap that is welcomed by the public,” Shafeie said in the meeting.

In addition to the members of the parliament committee, heads of the chambers of commerce of various provinces and also the heads of ICCIMA specialized committees also attended the mentioned gathering.

Speaking at the meeting, Shafeie underlined the need for taking the necessary measures for supporting the private sector companies active in the industrial sector and noted that the government should place more importance on this sector.

He further mentioned the privatization of some of the country’s major industrial companies over the past few years and said: “Both the government and the private sector are unsatisfied with the outcomes of the privatization programs in the country.”

“If the direction is not changed, we cannot hope that a certain transformation will happen. It seems that [during the privatization process] government resources are handed over to people who are mostly from the government and not the other way around,” the ICCIMA head said.

“Our main issue is not lack of financial resources and capital but the allocation of the resources; this is a much bigger problem that leads to the waste of resources in the country,” he said.

“Currently, if we have a detailed investigation on the country’s industrial units, we will see that many of them are in unfavorable conditions,” he regrated.

EF/MA