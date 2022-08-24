BMI reduces losses as much as 60% last year: CEO

According to the audited financial statement of Bank Melli Iran (BMI), the net loss of this bank has reached from 6,750 billion tomans in 1399 (ended March 20, 2021) to 2,676 billion tomans last year in 1400 (ended March 20, 2022), showing more than 60 percent decrease, the Public Relations Department of Bank Melli Iran reported.

The Chief Executive of Bank Melli Iran (BMI) Mohammad-Reza Farzin made the remarks and stated that when he was introduced as the Chief Executive of the bank in the second half of the previous Iranian calendar year in 1400, the bank’s losses decreased considerably.

In the inaugural ceremony of his introduction as the bank's chief executive, he had revealed the provision of a two-year vision for promoting and enhancing performance of Bank Melli Iran, according to the Public Relations Department of the bank.