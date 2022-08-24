Iran Army launches drones drills

TEHRAN – All four branches of Iran’s army launched joint drone drills on Wednesday morning using nearly 150 drones of various types.

The drills last for two days and cover all of Iran’s territories.

The Coordinating Assistant to the Commander of the Iranian Army, Rear Admiral Habibullah Sayyari, had announced that during these exercises, modern drones that were produced at the Ministry of Defense in cooperation with knowledgeable companies will be tested, Al Alam reported.

The military official added, “In these drills, accuracy, armament strength, flight continuity, guidance and control capabilities, and combat capabilities of these drones will be tested.”

He noted, “These joint drills of the drones at the level of the four forces of the army and the joint air defense headquarters will take place for the first time, as they are taking place in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman from the south to the east, west, north and center of the country.”

Sayyari confirmed that more than 150 drones will participate in the drills, explaining that this number is only a small part of the force of the drills owned by the four forces of the Iranian army that carry out various reconnaissance, surveillance and combat missions.

He considered delegating responsibilities to creative youths as another peculiarity of the drills, as these creative youths, motivated by love and a sense of responsibility, built various types of drones, communication systems and types of weapons.

He pointed out that the strength of their management and leadership in these drills was clearly visible.

The Iranian combat drones are considered among the most advanced and effective types of this aircraft in the world, with the recognition of friend and foe. An Israeli military expert assessed a few days ago that the Iranian drones constitute the biggest strategic danger facing Israel.

Recently, there have been reports in the Western media, as well as on the part of U.S. officials, that Russia, which is one of the most powerful countries in the field of military industries, intends to buy drones from the Islamic Republic of Iran.