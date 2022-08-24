Iran FM meets Malian president

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who is on a tour of African countries, met with the president of the transitional government in Mali Assimi Goita.

The meeting took place on Tuesday afternoon. Amir Abdollahian and Goita discussed bilateral relations and some international issues, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

In the meeting, Hossein Amir Abdollahian elaborated on the agreements reached for the development of economic and commercial cooperation with Mali within the framework of the Joint Commission for Comprehensive Cooperation.

He also stressed the determination of the administration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to expand cooperation with the Malian government, especially in three economic-commercial, defense and science-technology fields.

Praising the Malian government for its efforts in fighting terrorism, the Iranian foreign minister touched on Iran’s experiences in fighting against regional terrorist groups such as Daesh.

He also emphasized that the Iranian nation, despite enduring cruel and extensive sanctions, managed to defend its political independence and successfully continue its scientific and economic progress.

During the meeting, Goita for his turn, welcomed the agreements reached between the two countries to strengthen their economic cooperation.

He also said the achievements by the Iranian nation in confronting the oppressive sanctions and gaining the important political and economic position by the Iranian nation in the regional and global arena are role models for the Malian nation to fight against the excessive demands by some foreign governments.

He added the successful political management of Iranian officials in advancing the country’s economic and scientific growth is valuable.

In the end, the head of Mali’s transitional government called for further strengthening of the economic-commercial and scientific cooperation between the two countries and emphasized Bamako’s readiness to host Iranian industries and economic activists.

The Iranian foreign minister also met his Malian counterpart. The two foreign ministers signed a memorandum of understanding for the first joint commission for comprehensive cooperation.

They also held a joint press conference at which Amir Abdollahian underlined that economic, defense and educational cooperation with Mali is a priority for Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

He said, “We hope that we will set up Iran's scientific and industrial exhibition in Mali soon.”

Amir Abdollahian added, “Cooperation between Mali and Iran in international organizations is an important area of interaction between the two countries.”

He added experience shows that the policy of sanctions against nations has not been successful and for this reason, we do not view the bans imposed on Mali as constructive.

Amir Abdollahian arrived in Mali on the first leg of a trip to Africa which will also include Tanzania.

Amir Abdollahian headed Tuesday to Africa at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation including trade representatives of the private sector for talks with senior officials of Mali and Tanzania.

He arrived at the capital Bamako’s airport on Monday night, local time.

Upon his arrival, Amir Abdollahian underlined the policy of the current Iranian administration for the all-out development of relations, and especially trade as well as economic cooperation, with Mali.

