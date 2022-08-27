Iran, Tanzania plan to deepen cooperation in number of fields

TEHRAN- Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has stressed that Tehran and Dodoma intend to create a roadmap to hasten the growth of their bilateral ties in a number of areas.

Amir Abdollahian told reporters that he expected to see the president of Tanzania upon his arrival there on Thursday for his African tour and deliver to him an invitation from President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Tehran.

Amir Abdollahian stated that businesspeople and industrialists joining him on this tour to meet in Dar es Salaam to explore ways to develop mutual cooperation.

Liberata Mulamula, Tanzania's foreign minister, welcomed her Iranian counterpart's arrival and told reporters that the two nations had extremely good connections.

Amir Abdollahian started a tour of Africa on Monday which took him to Mali, Zanzibar and Tanzania.

At a joint news conference with his Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop in Bamako on Tuesday, Amir Abdollahian said terrorism in West Asia and Africa is the result of extra-regional influence.

“Interference by some extra-regional countries is the reason behind the formation of some terrorist groups in the West Asia region and Africa,” the top Iranian diplomat highlighted.

The Iran-Mali joint cooperation commission signed a document at the end of its first meeting and decided to conduct the next session in Tehran.

Before embarking on his regional tour to Africa on Monday, Amir Abdollahian stated that the Islamic Republic is committed to strengthening connections with all countries in the world.

In terms of foreign policy, Iran's foreign minister stated, “Our priorities include Asia, neighboring countries as well as some other countries, including those in the African continent.”